Veritable L.P. Has $21.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

