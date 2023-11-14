Veritable L.P. Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,307.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.