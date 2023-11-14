iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SOXX opened at $501.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

