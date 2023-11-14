Veritable L.P. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.