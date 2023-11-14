Veritable L.P. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
