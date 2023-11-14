iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Veritable L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $283,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

