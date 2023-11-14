Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

