Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

