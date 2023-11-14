Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $95,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.