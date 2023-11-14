Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 322,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,114. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

