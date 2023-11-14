California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 126,169 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.56% of Tyler Technologies worth $98,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $225,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,842 shares of company stock worth $5,579,313. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

