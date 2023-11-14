1,005 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $286.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.