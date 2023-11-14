TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,863 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.45% of Veeva Systems worth $141,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

