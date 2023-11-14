BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $58,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $158.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

