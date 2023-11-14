Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

