Arjuna Capital Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arjuna Capital reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.08. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.