Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419 in the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,065,000 after acquiring an additional 537,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 455,525 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

