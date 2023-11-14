Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $395,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854,945 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after buying an additional 900,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 883,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,812. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

