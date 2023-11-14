Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after buying an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

