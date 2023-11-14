Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 7.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $35,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. 102,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,118. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

