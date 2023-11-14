Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $190,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

