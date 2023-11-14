Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 192 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $384.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,426,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518,402. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

