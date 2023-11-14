Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 83,194 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,541. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

