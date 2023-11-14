iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 594,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,516. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

