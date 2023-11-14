SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of SHE stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

