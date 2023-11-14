17,800 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CommScope by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Trading Up 14.4 %

COMM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 530,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,844. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Insider Activity at CommScope

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,682.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,700. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

