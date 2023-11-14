Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 807,988 shares in the company, valued at $436,313.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 832,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,492. The stock has a market cap of $311.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

