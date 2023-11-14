Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,317. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.