Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $14.14 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 390,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,458. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

