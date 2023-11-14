International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 315,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

