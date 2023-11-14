Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $25.54.
Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $561,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
