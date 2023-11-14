Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,187,000 after acquiring an additional 654,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

