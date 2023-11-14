Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $134,000 in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 139,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,186. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

