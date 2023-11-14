Cannell & Co. Acquires 1,117,065 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1,993.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,065 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $48,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in EQT by 146.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 185,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.