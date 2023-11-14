Cannell & Co. Buys 159,320 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,320 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up approximately 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Perrigo worth $38,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

