Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Grows By 53.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.2 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.