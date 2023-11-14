Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Cannell & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,052 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 1.9% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned 0.10% of Brookfield worth $57,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.