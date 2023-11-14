Cannell & Co. Has $63.83 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 2.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Chesapeake Energy worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,031,000 after acquiring an additional 527,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.15. 49,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,333. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

