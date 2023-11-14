Cannell & Co. Sells 1,341 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned about 1.25% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,501.43. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,477.97. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,276.05 and a 12-month high of $1,617.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

