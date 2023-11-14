Cannell & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.43. 371,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,980. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

