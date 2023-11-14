Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,320 shares during the period. Constellium comprises about 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Constellium worth $33,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 46,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

