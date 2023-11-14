Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the October 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 111,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of China

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.