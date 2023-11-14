Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the October 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe
In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,066.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
CTLP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 17,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.