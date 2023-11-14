Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,400 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the October 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,066.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 17,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

