Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,566.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 348,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 835,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 54,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,669. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.78. Constellium has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

