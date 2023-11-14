Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases By 58.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,070,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 337,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

