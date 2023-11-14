HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,112,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 2,644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,592,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 113,903,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,818,094. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
HUMBL Company Profile
