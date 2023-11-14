Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ:HCDIZ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Harbor Custom Development has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

