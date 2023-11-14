Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 13.3 %
NASDAQ:HCDIZ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Harbor Custom Development has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Custom Development
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.