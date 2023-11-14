FTX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $187.82 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00008965 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $187.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 170.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

