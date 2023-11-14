Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 525,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 126,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

