B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 362,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 435,036 shares.The stock last traded at $24.18 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Specifically, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at $319,284,450.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,826. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.