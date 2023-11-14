Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $24.38. Ameresco shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 139,393 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,700 and have sold 15,507 shares worth $665,790. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

